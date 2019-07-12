|
|
Ruth Beitman
Ruth Beitman, age 93 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport. Mrs. Beitman was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Abraham and Helen Bernknopf. Ruth is survived by her devoted daughters Rhoda Munk and her husband Jeff and Karen Wexler and her husband Mark. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Jason Munk (Cheryl), Joshua Munk (Dani), Allison Gamzon (Adam), Jessica Newman (Michael), and Stephanie Wexler (Anthony Martinez) and her beloved great-grandchildren Hannah, Ari, Jonathan, Jackson, Adina, Ella, Asher and Ava. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest Beitman, brother Arthur Bernknopf and sister Thelma Rosen. A graveside service will take place on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. DIRECTLY at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Road, Fairfield. Shiva will be observed on Sunday-Tuesday between 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the home of Rhoda Munk. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or Mazon at: www.mazon.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 13, 2019