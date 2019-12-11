Connecticut Post Obituaries
Ruth Borgman

Ruth Borgman Obituary
Ruth Elizabeth Borgman
Ruth Elizabeth Borgman died in her home in St. Augustine on Dec. 2, 2019 from a recurrence of a brain tumor, first diagnosed in 2001. She was 75 years old.
Ruth grew up in CT and graduated from Bassick High School in 1962. She graduated from Wheaton College, Illinois, in 1966. She received a Masters degree from the University of Puerto Rico and a doctorate from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, where she taught for several years. She then returned to the US and taught Latin American Studies at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University. In addition, she was a certified Shiatsu practitioner.
Ruth's strength, and intellect, and care for others were deeply felt by her students, her Shiatsu clients, her family, and her many friends. Her leaving creates a great absence.
For full obituary, feel free to visit the website stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019
