Ruth BroderRuth Broder, 83, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, Connecticut following a long illness. Ruth was born in New York, New York, a daughter of the late John Freeman and Doris Freeman.Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joel N. Broder, and is survived by her devoted children; David R. Broder, of Shelton, Connecticut, and Matthew J. Broder, of Trumbull, Connecticut, and their wives, Dorothy Sim-Broder and Laura M. Broder, respectively. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Harrison Sim-Broder, Joshua Sim-Broder, Zachary J. Broder and Christopher Caravello, her beloved sister-in-law, Audrey Freeman and her nephew, Mark Freeman, both of Columbus, Ohio.Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis, services will be open only to immediate family. A Memorial Service/Gathering of Friends will be scheduled at a later time. Burial arrangements are being made by Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, Connecticut. Burial will be at the Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield.