Ruth Broder
Ruth Broder, 83, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, Connecticut following a long illness. Ruth was born in New York, New York, a daughter of the late John Freeman and Doris Freeman.
Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joel N. Broder, and is survived by her devoted children; David R. Broder, of Shelton, Connecticut, and Matthew J. Broder, of Trumbull, Connecticut, and their wives, Dorothy Sim-Broder and Laura M. Broder, respectively. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Harrison Sim-Broder, Joshua Sim-Broder, Zachary J. Broder and Christopher Caravello, her beloved sister-in-law, Audrey Freeman and her nephew, Mark Freeman, both of Columbus, Ohio.
Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis, services will be open only to immediate family. A Memorial Service/Gathering of Friends will be scheduled at a later time. Burial arrangements are being made by Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, Connecticut. Burial will be at the Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield.
Ruth Broder, 83, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, Connecticut following a long illness. Ruth was born in New York, New York, a daughter of the late John Freeman and Doris Freeman.
Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joel N. Broder, and is survived by her devoted children; David R. Broder, of Shelton, Connecticut, and Matthew J. Broder, of Trumbull, Connecticut, and their wives, Dorothy Sim-Broder and Laura M. Broder, respectively. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Harrison Sim-Broder, Joshua Sim-Broder, Zachary J. Broder and Christopher Caravello, her beloved sister-in-law, Audrey Freeman and her nephew, Mark Freeman, both of Columbus, Ohio.
Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis, services will be open only to immediate family. A Memorial Service/Gathering of Friends will be scheduled at a later time. Burial arrangements are being made by Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, Connecticut. Burial will be at the Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.