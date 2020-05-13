Ruth Broder
Ruth Broder, 83, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away on May 11, 2020 at The Carolton Chronic & Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield, Connecticut following a long illness. Ruth was born in New York, New York, a daughter of the late John Freeman and Doris Freeman.
Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joel N. Broder, and is survived by her devoted children; David R. Broder, of Shelton, Connecticut, and Matthew J. Broder, of Trumbull, Connecticut, and their wives, Dorothy Sim-Broder and Laura M. Broder, respectively. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Harrison Sim-Broder, Joshua Sim-Broder, Zachary J. Broder and Christopher Caravello, her beloved sister-in-law, Audrey Freeman and her nephew, Mark Freeman, both of Columbus, Ohio.
Due to the current COVID-19 Crisis, services will be open only to immediate family. A Memorial Service/Gathering of Friends will be scheduled at a later time. Burial arrangements are being made by Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, Connecticut. Burial will be at the Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2020.
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
May 13, 2020
My late husband Bruno, worked with Ruth many years in the Connecticut facility, When we moved in 1995 with the Company to Phoenix, that is when I got to meet Ruth. She was visiting Jennifer Cone at the time we met. She was not only in our home, but shared dinner with us at Restaurants too! We continued to keep in touch for many years at Holiday time. So glad she touched my life....
Dorothy Wegner
Friend
