Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
1931 - 2020
Ruth Butler Obituary
Ruth E. Butler
Ruth E. Butler, age 88, of Trumbull, entered into rest on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. Ruth was born in Derby on February 19, 1931, daughter of the late Earl and Bertha (Cetrone) Butler.
She was a seamstress until her retirement and a very active and devoted member of the First Congregational Church of Derby. She also really enjoyed playing Bingo at Lord Chamberlain while she was there for six years.
Ruth is survived by her nephew Richard Landino, to whom she was a second mother, his wife Anne, and two great-nephews, Jason and Kevin Landino, that she was very close with. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen (Butler) Landino, and her aunt, Ruth Marion Butler.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Derby, 137 Derby Ave., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 13, 2020
