Ruth Casagrande
Ruth (Saad) Casagrande, age 90 of Middlebury and formerly of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Orlando V. Casagrande. Born in Bridgeport on August 30, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Saad. Ruth enjoyed cooking and baking, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. They were her entire world. Ruth also built many lasting friendships while at the Middlebury Convalescent Home, where she considered the staff and other residents her second family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children, Paula D'Andrea and her husband Dr. Ronald D'Andrea of Oakville and Sandra Alfano and her husband, the late Dr. Frank Alfano of Middlebury, her cherished grandchildren, Marci Lean and her husband John, Jared D'Andrea and his wife Shireen, Douglas D'Andrea and his wife Kristi, Jason D'Andrea, Louis Alfano and his wife Cristina and Alexander Alfano and his wife Chelsea, her adored great-grandchildren, David, Laura, Skyler, William, Henry, Brooklyn, Luciana, Francesco and Sofia, her brother, William Saad, Sr. of Stratford, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband Orlando, she was also predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Richinelli and her brothers, John, Joseph and Frank Saad. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. John of the Cross Church, Middlebury for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Woodbury Cemetery, Woodbury. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019