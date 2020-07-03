Ruth CohenRuth (Zwecker) Cohen of Fairfield passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 102. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 7, 1917, she, together with her four older brothers, Harry Zwecker, Samuel Zwecker, Henry Zwecker and Benedict Zwecker, together with their families remained in the greater Bridgeport area throughout their lives. In 1940, Ruth married her beloved husband, Abraham Cohen of Ansonia, Connecticut. They shared 45 years of a wonderful marriage until Abraham's untimely death because of illness. Ruth was an extraordinary woman, a loving wife, devoted mother to Sandy (Meyers) and Robert, adoring grandmother to Renana (Rosenbloom) and Jennifer (Klor), and thrilled to be the great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Uriel, Ben, Anna and Avital. She was vitally active in civic and religious organizations and activities, a stalwart member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, served on many communal boards and devoted her time to helping others in need. An avid reader and learner, she enjoyed lively conversations, possessed great wisdom and a delightful sense of humor, was always open to meet new people and experiences, and challenged her family to be kind and do what is right. She touched the lives of everyone she met through her genuine kindness and compassion, infinite strength and courage, as well as her sensitivity and heart of gold. Her family cherishes her memory and will greatly miss her. Ruth will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be given to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Bridgeport, CT, and Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport, CT.