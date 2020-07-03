1/1
Ruth Cohen
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Cohen
Ruth (Zwecker) Cohen of Fairfield passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at the age of 102. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on November 7, 1917, she, together with her four older brothers, Harry Zwecker, Samuel Zwecker, Henry Zwecker and Benedict Zwecker, together with their families remained in the greater Bridgeport area throughout their lives. In 1940, Ruth married her beloved husband, Abraham Cohen of Ansonia, Connecticut. They shared 45 years of a wonderful marriage until Abraham's untimely death because of illness. Ruth was an extraordinary woman, a loving wife, devoted mother to Sandy (Meyers) and Robert, adoring grandmother to Renana (Rosenbloom) and Jennifer (Klor), and thrilled to be the great-grandmother of Nathaniel, Uriel, Ben, Anna and Avital. She was vitally active in civic and religious organizations and activities, a stalwart member of Congregation Rodeph Sholom, served on many communal boards and devoted her time to helping others in need. An avid reader and learner, she enjoyed lively conversations, possessed great wisdom and a delightful sense of humor, was always open to meet new people and experiences, and challenged her family to be kind and do what is right. She touched the lives of everyone she met through her genuine kindness and compassion, infinite strength and courage, as well as her sensitivity and heart of gold. Her family cherishes her memory and will greatly miss her. Ruth will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be given to Congregation Rodeph Sholom, Bridgeport, CT, and Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved