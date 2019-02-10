Ruth (Unwin) Gray

Ruth (Unwin) Gray age 92, died at Bridgeport Hospital on January 26, 2019. She was 92.

She had moved back to CT after the passing of her husband, Charles Morris Gray, 13 months prior in Jensen Beach, FL. Ruth was born in Ridgefield, CT to Edward and Vera (Reeves) Unwin. Her older brother, Robert, Nancy (Valentine) and Fred completed the family. After high school, the family moved to Stratford where Ruth worked at Chance Vought. The company built one of the top fighter planes in WWII, the Corsair.

Ruth and Charlie were married in June of 1949. After a sailing honeymoon, they lived at Fairfield Beach until Charlie finished their home on the property purchased from the Warner estate. There they raised Timothy and Allison and formed lifelong friendships with many Mill Hill neighbors.

Ruth was a homemaker, volunteer, an excellent decorator and seamstress. She made all of her and Allison's clothes and the siblings won several Halloween contests sporting her creations. With her hard work and skills from painting and wallpaper hanging to refinishing and upholstering furniture, we were able to spend summers at our beach cottages and go on vacations.

An avid skier, Ruth often took Tim and his friends on ski weekends. In 1970, they bought a 200 year old house in Vermont. Many enjoyed the home in winter and summers; Ruth furnished and finished the entire house for under $500. She was our couturier and decorator on a shoe string.

Once Charlie semi-retired they began spending winter months in Florida. They settled on a water view condo at The River Club in Jensen Beach, FL where they made many good friends. Later they left the home on Mill Hill for a golf course condo in Yarmouthport, MA. Ruth preferred the pool or ocean to the golf course; Charlie played, but picked up more balls than he hit. They enjoyed their travels to Europe, islands and around the U.S., but she loved get-togethers with friends and family most of all. Even on January 23rd when called to come over for dinner her first response was, as always, "what can I bring?"

Her children want extended family and friends to know that memory problems and moves have made it difficult, but we appreciate our friends and family and want to keep in touch. There will be a memorial service for Ruth and Charlie this spring. As they had for 68 years, they will rest together within the family plot at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left at www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary