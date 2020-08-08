1/1
Ruth Hickcox
1927 - 2020
Ruth Hickcox
Ruth "Cubby" Lyons Hickcox, 93, beloved wife of Leigh Hickcox, died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Middlebrook Farms assisted living facility in Trumbull. Born March 10, 1927 in Boston, Massachusetts, Cubby was the daughter (first born) of the late John Andrew Lyons and Ruth (Moore) Lyons of Lexington and Chatham, Massachusetts. Cubby attended Lexington's public schools and Abbot Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and then attended Wellesley College. Cubby was an exceptional sewer, published a children's book, and taught at church for 70 years. She is survived by her husband, Leigh; by children Torrey, Tod, and Hilary; and by seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date (post-Covid) at Emmanuel Church, Weston, CT. To view her complete obituary, for travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
