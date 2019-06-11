Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Ruth Judge

Ruth Judge
JUDGE, Ruth (nee Mital) on June 10, 2019 of Belle Terre, LI. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Russell (Marian), Linda Schneider (Guy), Allen and Karen Judge-Raaberg. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Brian and Garrett Schneider and Colin, Griffith and Nolan Raaberg. Adored sister of Mary, Annie, Dorothy and the late Mildred. Loving daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Mital. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, LI. Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, East Setauket, LI. Interment to follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 11, 2019
