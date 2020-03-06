Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
DellaVecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Knothe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Knothe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Knothe Obituary
Ruth M. (Fehrs) Knothe
Ruth M. (Fehrs) Knothe, 95, formerly of Stratford and Bridgeport, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Hickey) Fehrs, wife of the late Walter Knothe died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She leaves a daughter Patricia Eagan of Bristol, a brother Raymond Fehrs, four grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a parishioner of St. James Church and a member of the Elks and VFW. She also enjoyed cooking and crafts.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9th at 9:30 a.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -