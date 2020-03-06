|
|
Ruth M. (Fehrs) Knothe
Ruth M. (Fehrs) Knothe, 95, formerly of Stratford and Bridgeport, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Hickey) Fehrs, wife of the late Walter Knothe died on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She leaves a daughter Patricia Eagan of Bristol, a brother Raymond Fehrs, four grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a parishioner of St. James Church and a member of the Elks and VFW. She also enjoyed cooking and crafts.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9th at 9:30 a.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. Entombment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020