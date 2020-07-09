Ruth Monachelli

Ruth (Neary) Monachelli
Ruth Jane (Neary) Monachelli, age 94, of Trumbull, passed away July 7, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late John and Irene Neary. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the St.Theresa's Confraternity and the Catholic Women's Club. She was also proud of her heritage and was a member of the A.O.H. and the Gaelic American Club. Mrs. Monachelli was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry (Hank) Monachelli and her cherished granddaughter Kathleen Stevens Cox. She is survived by her devoted daughter Bonnie Ann Stevens; her sister Irene Marion Bouvier, her sisters-in-law Lucille Langford, and Pamela Monachelli and Carolyn Monachelli; her loving grandchildren Colleen (Sean) Krelying Stanley Michael (Denise) Stevens, Patrick (Danica) Stevens and Aubrey Muriel Stevens; four cherished great-grandchildren Dakota Elizabeth Cox, Max Anders Kreyling, Stanley Parker Stevens and William Hayden Stevens and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St. Trumbull. Entombment in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bpt., CT. Masks are required. At the request of the family, calling hours have been omitted. Memorial contributions may be to St. Theresa's Church. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolences, please visit www.mullinsfh.com
