Ruth P. Makar
Ruth P. Makar, of Fairfield, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. Known for her loving spirit and gentle nature. Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Lisa Makar, Karen Makar; grandsons, Kyle Kilcourse and Cory Kilcourse and his wife Megan and great-granddaughters , Charlotte, Elizabeth and Carolyn Ruth and four nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Robert, parents J. August and Elsa Peterson, brothers Albert and Donald and brother and sisters-in-law John and Lois Makar. The family invites you for a service of remembrance on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 160 Hill Farm Rd., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift maybe to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church to support Project from the Heart. Burial was private. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2019