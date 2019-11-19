Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
160 Hill Farm Rd.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Ruth P. Makar Obituary
Ruth P. Makar
Ruth P. Makar, of Fairfield, entered into heavenly rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. Known for her loving spirit and gentle nature. Ruth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Lisa Makar, Karen Makar; grandsons, Kyle Kilcourse and Cory Kilcourse and his wife Megan and great-granddaughters , Charlotte, Elizabeth and Carolyn Ruth and four nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her husband Robert, parents J. August and Elsa Peterson, brothers Albert and Donald and brother and sisters-in-law John and Lois Makar. The family invites you for a service of remembrance on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 160 Hill Farm Rd., Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift maybe to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church to support Project from the Heart. Burial was private. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2019
