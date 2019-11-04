Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Ruth Rogers Obituary
Ruth A. Rogers
Ruth A. Peterson Rogers, age 87, of Bridgeport, loving wife of the late John J. Rogers, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ettie Wright Peterson. Ruth loved her family above all else, Disney second. There was always tea on for whoever stopped by the house to chat, day or night. Laughter and love always filled the home. She was predeceased by a daughter Lori Bozzi and her brother Raymond Peterson. Ruth is survived by her loving family, six children, Deborah Gibbons and her husband Al, Lynne Rogers, Gail Hopkins and her husband Greg, Pamela Tkacs and her husband Michael, Leslie Alberto and her husband George and Jay Rogers; 11 grandchildren, who constantly competed for grandma's #1 grandchild, Allan Gibbons and his fiancé Jackie, Kelly Stern and her husband Alex, Ian Hopkins and his wife Amy, Andrew Hopkins, Michael Tkacs, Jared Tkacs and his wife Becky, Mylessia Shimeld and her husband Mikey, Christopher Alberto and his wife Samantha, Joseph Alberto, Emily Lowe and her husband Alan, Rachel Bozzi and her fiancé Justin, three great-grandchildren, Shane Atwell and his wife Natilly, Mason Stern and Jack Hopkins, as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11a.m. DIRECTLY in Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2019
