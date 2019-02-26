Ruth Rotzal

Ruth Massey Rotzal, age 94, of Trumbull, died Feb. 24, 2019, in Bridgeport Hospital. She was born Ruth Viola Massey on August 22, 1924 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Gordon J. Massey and Pauline Yaps Massey. Ruth worked at General Electric, Trumbull Board of Education and Bridgeport Hospital during her career. She loved to bake and she loved dancing with her late husband Art. Her five grandchildren were precious to her. She enjoyed having them learn to swim in her pool and they stayed in touch with her no matter where they were. Ruth was a longtime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur A. Rotzal and her sisters Norma Albrecht and Arlene Scheffler. She is survived by her loving children John F. (Hoppy) Cassidy of Trumbull, CT, Karen C. Peterson and her husband Stephen of Trumbull, CT, Wendy C. Grobicki and her husband Christopher of Andover, MA and Lori C. Venezia and her husband Thomas of Bloomfield, CT; her cherished grandchildren Matthew A. Busch-Adelle Neary, great-grandson Albert Neary Busch, Brianna K. Maggi - husband Jared, Delaney M. Busch - fiancee Robert Stanton, Dr. Lauren Green - husband Kurt, Michael J. Grobicki; her sister Janet Namian; her brother-in-law Harold Albrecht and seven nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull with the Rev. William Shaner (family friend for over 55 years) officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.