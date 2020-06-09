Ruth Schless
Ruth Schless
Ruth Schless, age 93 of Bridgeport, CT., passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services. Ruth was pre-deceased by her husband of 66 years, Bernie Schless. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Sam and Lena Libman and moved to Bridgeport as a young child, spending the remainder of her life there. She is survived by her devoted sons, Bob Schless and his wife Twody of Trumbull, CT., Rick Schless and his wife Helle of Denmark, adored grandchildren Randy of Portland OR., Amy of Forest Hills, NY., Jamie (Amelia), Marc, and Jonah of Denmark, great grandchildren Azariah and Amani Schless-Krzyzek of Olympia, WA., Sadie Spruell of Forest Hills, NY and Theodor Schless of Denmark and by many nieces and nephews. She was also pre-deceased by her sister Sylvia Rosenwald and brother Isadore Libman. The family would like to thank the staff of Scinto House of Jewish Senior Services for making our mom feel so loved and cared for. A graveside funeral service for family only will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Loyalty Cemetery in Fairfield. A link to view the live stream is available at www.greensfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Loyalty Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
