Ruth J. Schneider
Ruth Jean Schneider, age 89, of Stratford, the beloved widow of William George Schneider, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Wynnwood, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond and Helen (Templeton) Johnson, she has been a longtime area resident. Ruth loved baking, golf, and the area beaches, especially Todd's Point. She raised her family in Old Greenwich, where she retired from the Board of Education. In her later years, she moved to Stratford and became active in the Bridge Group at Oronoque. Ruth was her happiest when she was with her family. Survivors include her devoted children, Bruce Schneider (Clare), Russell Schneider (Michelle), Nancy Dolph, James Schneider (Nancy), and her loving grandchildren, Matthew (Alyssa) Schneider and Sarah (Zak) Shiffman, Lyndsey (Todd) Romantini, Brooke and Ryan Schneider, Stephanie and Michael Dolph, Allison, Christine and Jennifer Schneider and her cherished great-grandchildren, Emerson Shiffman and Zella Schneider. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Claire Witaczack and her son-in-law, Robert Dolph. Donations may be made in Ruth's name to Make-A-Wish Connecticut 126 Monroe Turnpike Trumbull, CT 06611. Funeral Services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020