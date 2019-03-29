Ruth Drew Seaberg

Ruth was born on December 3, 1922 in Derby, Connecticut to Alice and Herbert Turney. She passed away peacefully on March 15th, 2019 of natural causes at her residence in Des Moines, Washington.

One of three daughters, she grew up in Stratford, Connecticut and graduated from Lafayette High School and later the University of Connecticut. In 1947, she was married to John David Seaberg at the Stratford United Methodist Church. They enjoyed a full life together living in many locations across the country. John and Ruth moved to Port Ludlow, Washington in 1985 where she resided until moving to Des Moines in 2014.

Ruth is survived by her four children: daughter Christine Clark of Seattle, Washington; son John of Clifton, Virginia; son James of Bothell, Washington; and son Richard of Gambrills, Maryland. Her remains will be interred with her late husband's at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary