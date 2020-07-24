1/
Ruth Slavin
1938 - 2020
Ruth L. Salvin
Ruth L. Slavin, age 81, of Stratford, passed away on July 21, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Health Center, Stratford. Ruth was born in Bridgeport on November 6, 1938 to the late Joseph and Catherine (Rimkus) Lipnickas and had been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Cohen & Wolf PC. Survivors include her devoted children, Laura Borger of Milford, Kevin Slavin of Stratford, and Jennifer Slavin and her husband Dean Smith of Milford, 2 cherished grandchildren, James Dorso and Trevor Hamilton, a great-grandson, Mathew Cushnie, and her special friends Robert and Janet Russo who were always there for her. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. Those desiring may make a donation in Ruth's memory to the, Stratford Animal Shelter, 225 Beacon Point Road, Stratford, CT 06615 The Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



