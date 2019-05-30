Ruth Marie Spigarolo

Dec 15, 1926 - May 26, 2019

Ruth Marie (Couture) Spigarolo, age 92, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Spigarolo, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Spigarolo was born December 15, 1926 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Edmund and Marie (Robichaud) Couture and had been a lifetime area resident. Ruth had worked at GE and Dictaphone before retiring from Remington Rand. She loved to go dancing and roller skating. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Italy, Greece and Hawaii and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Laurie Farrell; three grandchildren, Larry Farrell and his wife Colleen, Kim Caggiano and her husband Anthony and Brian Farrell and his wife Rashann; seven great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Samantha Farrell, Dylan and Aiden Caggiano and Lorenzo, Kingston and Idaea Farrell; one sister, Marie Annette Cullen and her husband Irving; one brother, Joseph Donald Couture and his wife Janet; one brother-in-law, Norman Spigarolo and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Ann Couture and a brother Joseph Clarence "Buster" Couture. The family would like to thank Fatou and Theresa for their excellent and compassionate care. Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in St. Andrew's Church, 395 Anton St., Bridgeport, CT. Interment will be private.