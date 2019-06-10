Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for S. Sanislo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. James (Jim) Sanislo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

S. James (Jim) Sanislo Obituary
S. James (Jim) Sanislo
May 3, 1945 – Mar 24, 2019
Jim Sanislo of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn, step-son and daughter-in-law, George and Patricia Fischer, step-daughter, Lynn Owings, and grandchildren, George Fischer, Melissa Centopanti and Katlyn Mellinger.
A short service will be held graveside at St. Michael's Cemetery on June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.