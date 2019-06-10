|
|
S. James (Jim) Sanislo
May 3, 1945 – Mar 24, 2019
Jim Sanislo of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away suddenly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn, step-son and daughter-in-law, George and Patricia Fischer, step-daughter, Lynn Owings, and grandchildren, George Fischer, Melissa Centopanti and Katlyn Mellinger.
A short service will be held graveside at St. Michael's Cemetery on June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 10, 2019