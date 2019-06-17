Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for S. Sanislo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. James Sanislo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

S. James Sanislo Obituary
S. James (Jim) Sanislo
Jim Sanislo of Boynton Beach, FL, 73, passed away suddenly on March 24. He was the son of the late Steve and Mary Murphy Sanislo and the nephew of the late Msgr. James Murphy of St. Augustine's Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Boynton Beach, and in CT by his beloved Godson, Brian Surber and 3 special cousins, Anne Lucey Surber, Elaine Balogh and Michelle Hundt. Graveside service in St. Michael's Cemetery on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.