|
|
S. James (Jim) Sanislo
Jim Sanislo of Boynton Beach, FL, 73, passed away suddenly on March 24. He was the son of the late Steve and Mary Murphy Sanislo and the nephew of the late Msgr. James Murphy of St. Augustine's Cathedral. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Boynton Beach, and in CT by his beloved Godson, Brian Surber and 3 special cousins, Anne Lucey Surber, Elaine Balogh and Michelle Hundt. Graveside service in St. Michael's Cemetery on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 17, 2019