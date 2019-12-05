|
|
Sadie A. Bufalini
Sadie (Scinto) Bufalini, age 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Hearth in Southbury, CT. As a lifelong resident of Connecticut, Sadie was born, married, and raised a family here. She was the daughter of Leonard D. and Gertrude (Rich) Scinto. Sadie met her husband, Ezio, when they both were employed by Sikorsky Aircraft. After marrying and having children, Sadie settled in Monroe. She began to drive a school bus and then turned to the world of sales from where she retired from Sears in Bridgeport, CT after 25 years and the Big Y in Monroe, CT after 20 years. Sadie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ezio Bufalini; and her brother, Daniel L. Scinto. Survivors include her loving daughter, Annmarie Bufalini Spatola, and her husband, Joseph; her loving son, Mario E. Bufalini, and his wife Maria; cherished grandchildren, Marc Spatola and his wife, Danielle; John Spatola and his wife, Lisa; Mario E. Bufalini, Jr.; Olivia (Bufalini) Ishman and her husband, Aaron; a great-grandson, Nathan Ishman; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Spadaccino Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468 and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019