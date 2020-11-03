1/2
Sadie Damiani
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadie L. Damiani
Feb 12, 1919 - Nov 1, 2020. Sadie L. (Argonese) Damiani, age 101, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Jewish Senior Services surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Patrick" Damiani. Born in Bridgeport on February 12, 1919, she was a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Perelli) Argonese. Before her retirement she was a function coordinator at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was active in the Democratic Town Committee. She was widowed at a very young age and raised her children by herself. Family was a very important part of her life and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadie was a fantastic cook; everyone couldn't wait to visit her home and enjoy her special cookies that were baked with love for all to enjoy. She also was fanatical about taking care of her home.
Survivors include three loving daughters, Patricia Damiani and her partner Barbara Yasinski of Trumbull, Sandra McLeod and her husband Barry of Trumbull, Marisa Sampieri of Fairfield, four grandchildren, George Gintoli and his wife Jacque of Colorado, Beth Furnari and her husband Salvatore of Trumbull, Mark Sampieri of Bridgeport, Jenna Dineen and her husband John of Milford, and six great-grandchildren, A.J., Michael and Olivia Furnari, Ava and Greyson Gintoli and Marchello Sampieri, a special niece Shaaron DeNitto, as well as several additional, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Ralph Carraro, Anthony Argonese and Lawrence Argonese and three sisters, Pasqualina DiGiacomo, Jean Damon and Rachel Ricca.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Jewish Home for all the care, compassion and love they gave to Sadie.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence please visit us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved