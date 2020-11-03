Sadie L. Damiani
Feb 12, 1919 - Nov 1, 2020. Sadie L. (Argonese) Damiani, age 101, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Jewish Senior Services surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale "Patrick" Damiani. Born in Bridgeport on February 12, 1919, she was a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Perelli) Argonese. Before her retirement she was a function coordinator at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was active in the Democratic Town Committee. She was widowed at a very young age and raised her children by herself. Family was a very important part of her life and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadie was a fantastic cook; everyone couldn't wait to visit her home and enjoy her special cookies that were baked with love for all to enjoy. She also was fanatical about taking care of her home.
Survivors include three loving daughters, Patricia Damiani and her partner Barbara Yasinski of Trumbull, Sandra McLeod and her husband Barry of Trumbull, Marisa Sampieri of Fairfield, four grandchildren, George Gintoli and his wife Jacque of Colorado, Beth Furnari and her husband Salvatore of Trumbull, Mark Sampieri of Bridgeport, Jenna Dineen and her husband John of Milford, and six great-grandchildren, A.J., Michael and Olivia Furnari, Ava and Greyson Gintoli and Marchello Sampieri, a special niece Shaaron DeNitto, as well as several additional, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Ralph Carraro, Anthony Argonese and Lawrence Argonese and three sisters, Pasqualina DiGiacomo, Jean Damon and Rachel Ricca.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Jewish Home for all the care, compassion and love they gave to Sadie.
A walk-through visitation will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
