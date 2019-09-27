|
|
Salvatore Daniel Burdge
Salvatore Daniel Burdge, age 55, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Fairfield and Milford, CT, passed away peacefully in his home with his Mother by his side on September 26, 2019. Sal was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Antoinette Grosso and the late Lester J. Burdge III. Sal is survived by his sister, Anna Marie Burdge of Fairfax, VA as well as many friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sal was an accomplished automotive connoisseur and technician in every respect and loved racing, cars, and the great Dale Sr. Sal had respect for the sport of racing and will always be remembered for his unwavering pursuit of everything NASCAR. For those who met Sal and had the pleasure of being his family and friend, his sense of wicked humor and loyalty to his mother will never be forgotten. May Sal rest in peace and be with his angels as he is now the angel up above for the ones that loved him so dearly left behind. We will see you on the flip side brother. Arrangements for a memorial service in CT will be made in the coming months so we can bring Sal back home where he always wanted to be. Sal's mother and sister would like to thank all his friends for always being there for him and know he loved you more than anything except his Mama. The family requests any donations be made in Sal's name to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 28, 2019