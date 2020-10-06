Sally Ann Carter
Sally Ann Carter born March 14, 1939 in Bridgeport, CT was called home on October 1, 2020. She leaves behind her sister Muriel Jean Salter, nephews and nieces Marcia Salter, Carol Salter, Michael Hearst, Sherry (Lloyd) Brooks, Denise (DaRon) Wood, Dawn (William) Lewis, Crystal Rivers, James Rivers Jr and Jade Marie Rivers. She was predeceased by both parents, James M. Rivers and Meredyth Montara, and brother James M. Rivers also of Bridgeport. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 429 Union Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guest from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.