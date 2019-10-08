|
|
Sally Ann Vertrees
Sally Ann Vertrees, age 72, of Winter Haven, FL formerly of Derby entered into rest on October 4, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1947 in Derby, CT to Frank and Sally Pagliaro. Sally and her loving husband of 55 years Bill Vertrees resided in Derby, CT before moving to Winter Haven, FL. 19 years ago, where they attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Sally was a bank teller for many years at Derby Savings and Webster Bank's, before her retirement. She was also a skilled seamstress. Besides her husband, Sally is survived by her daughters Suzzette Vertrees of FL and Kimberly Vertrees of CT, her cherished grandson Jeff Riordan, sisters Laura (Bill) Kusmit and Bernadette (Rick) Uluski, many nieces and nephews, as well as her four godchildren, David, Richard, Lisa and Carrie Ann and will also be missed by her little dog Bella. Sally endured many illnesses in her life and is now an angel in Heaven with her parents. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Friday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for her Mass of christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Her burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave. Ste. 102, Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019