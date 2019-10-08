Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Vertrees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Vertrees


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Ann Vertrees Obituary
Sally Ann Vertrees
Sally Ann Vertrees, age 72, of Winter Haven, FL formerly of Derby entered into rest on October 4, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on August 26, 1947 in Derby, CT to Frank and Sally Pagliaro. Sally and her loving husband of 55 years Bill Vertrees resided in Derby, CT before moving to Winter Haven, FL. 19 years ago, where they attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. Sally was a bank teller for many years at Derby Savings and Webster Bank's, before her retirement. She was also a skilled seamstress. Besides her husband, Sally is survived by her daughters Suzzette Vertrees of FL and Kimberly Vertrees of CT, her cherished grandson Jeff Riordan, sisters Laura (Bill) Kusmit and Bernadette (Rick) Uluski, many nieces and nephews, as well as her four godchildren, David, Richard, Lisa and Carrie Ann and will also be missed by her little dog Bella. Sally endured many illnesses in her life and is now an angel in Heaven with her parents. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Friday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for her Mass of christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Her burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to The Hewitt Center for Breast Wellness at Griffin Hospital, 350 Seymour Ave. Ste. 102, Derby, CT 06418. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now