|
|
Sally A. DiMichele
Sally A. (Elward) DiMichele, age 84, of Stratford passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bar Harbor, ME on December 30, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Percy and Edythe Bailey Elward. Sally had a great love of cats and rescued many throughout her life. However, she will be best remembered by all for her kindness, compassion and nurturing abilities to take care of everyone. She was a "mom" to many people and her home was always open for everyone to gather. Her greatest enjoyment was found when she was surrounded by family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving children, Anthony DiMichele and his wife Lina of Clayton, NC, Vincent DiMichele, Cheryl Zaffis and her husband John and Lisa Barahona, all of Stratford and Julianna DiMichele Murphy of Shelton, her cherished grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Aimee, Brandon, Sean O'Brien, Sean, Samantha, Stephanie, Alex, Patrick, Ricky, Cisco and Miguel, her adored great grandchildren, Parker, PJ, Cameron, Sebastian and Kiersten, her former husband, Bruno DiMichele of Stratford, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son, her brother, Paul Elward and her sister, Josephine Sluder.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wells Valley Cat Sanctuary, at www.wellsvalleycatrescue.org. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019