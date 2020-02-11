Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
707 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT
View Map
1941 - 2020
Sally Haisley Obituary
Sally Haisley
Sally A. Haisley, age 78, of York, SC formerly of Monroe, entered into rest on February 4, 2020 in York, SC. She was born in Bridgeport on March 8, 1941, daughter of the late Andrew and Myrtle (Lester) Lorincz and was a longtime resident of Monroe before moving to York 3 years ago. Sally was employed with AVCO and then Hudson Paper for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, Monroe Senior Center, Red Hat Society, and an avid Pickleball Player. Sally loved to dress up for every holiday and spending time at their cabin in Vermont. She is survived by her four children, Shawn Haisley and his wife Kathy of Rock Hill, SC, Craig Haisley and his wife Sue of York, SC, Allison LaBarba and her husband Larry, Jr. of Lenoir, NC, Tricia Torreso and her husband Jay of Monroe, CT, seven grandchildren, Jacki, Jason, Crystal, Larry, Douglas, Jessica, Jackie and her husband Tim, six great-grandchildren, Caden, Ryleigh, Taranis, Declan, Avery, and Allie, one brother Wayne Lorincz and several nieces and nephews and her former spouse Stuart Haisley. She was predeceased by her brother Brett Lorincz. Friends may call on Sunday February 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. Shelton. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday, February 17, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Leave condolences online at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 14, 2020
