Sally Lucille O'Day
Sally Lucille O'Day, age 72, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late James and Hilda (Dunn) O'Day, she was raised in Fairfield on Sasapequan Road. In the early 1970's Sally moved to Vermont where she raised her three children. Sally worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse specializing in eldercare for over 30 years. After returning to Connecticut, Sally lived in Newtown for 10 years. She was recovering from a broken femur and was hoping to relocate to Derby when her health failed. Sally was a member of the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield where she loved gathering with family and friends. She especially loved the ocean and time spent with her cherished granddaughter, Samantha. Survivors include her three beloved children who will miss her dearly, Justin Panigutti of Charlotte, VT, Tara Rufo and her husband Matthew and their daughter Samantha of Framingham, MA and Sean Panigutti of Fairfield; three brothers, James O'Day of Smith Valley, NV, Thomas O'Day of Washington, CT and Christopher O'Day of Newtown, CT; three sisters, Dawn Kapi of Wallingford, CT, Patricia Senior of Parsonsfield, ME, and Joan O'Day of Bedford, NY; several cousins, nieces, nephews including her Goddaughter, Meghan Roy of Denver, CO; grandnieces, a grandnephew, an Uncle, James Dunn and his wife Kim of Trenton, NJ, and her former husband John Panigutti of Fairfield. Due to current conditions a celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Sally Lucille O'Day, age 72, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late James and Hilda (Dunn) O'Day, she was raised in Fairfield on Sasapequan Road. In the early 1970's Sally moved to Vermont where she raised her three children. Sally worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse specializing in eldercare for over 30 years. After returning to Connecticut, Sally lived in Newtown for 10 years. She was recovering from a broken femur and was hoping to relocate to Derby when her health failed. Sally was a member of the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield where she loved gathering with family and friends. She especially loved the ocean and time spent with her cherished granddaughter, Samantha. Survivors include her three beloved children who will miss her dearly, Justin Panigutti of Charlotte, VT, Tara Rufo and her husband Matthew and their daughter Samantha of Framingham, MA and Sean Panigutti of Fairfield; three brothers, James O'Day of Smith Valley, NV, Thomas O'Day of Washington, CT and Christopher O'Day of Newtown, CT; three sisters, Dawn Kapi of Wallingford, CT, Patricia Senior of Parsonsfield, ME, and Joan O'Day of Bedford, NY; several cousins, nieces, nephews including her Goddaughter, Meghan Roy of Denver, CO; grandnieces, a grandnephew, an Uncle, James Dunn and his wife Kim of Trenton, NJ, and her former husband John Panigutti of Fairfield. Due to current conditions a celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2020.