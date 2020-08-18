1/1
Sally Nichols
1924 - 2020
Sally W. Nichols
Sally W. Nichols, age 96, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late William Nichols for 68 years, woke up in heaven on August 17, 2020. Sally was born in Bridgeport, on January 4, 1924 to the late Ernest and Jesse Winterburn. She was a past volunteer at Bridgeport Hospital and was an avid reader. She loved to bake cookies that she gave away to everybody she knew. She also enjoyed playing cards with close friends and hosting dinner parties. Making people happy was her passion. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey (Mary) of San Antonio, TX and Tracy of Shelton, who was her caregiver, nieces, Wendy Evans, Beth Nichols, and Bonnie Stevenson and nephews, Mark Nichols and Jay Pierce. In addition to her husband William, Sally was predeceased by her sister, Barbara and her precious pet parrot, Larry Byrd. Arrangements are being handled by the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a graveside service will be held at the Nichols Farms Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nichols Farms Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
