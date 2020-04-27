Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Saja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Saja

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Saja Obituary
Sally Saja
Sally Saja, 79, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Sally was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Alexander DeLucia and Florence (Salce) DeLucia. She resided in Stratford with her loving husband John Saja of 59 years. Sally's devotion to her faith, family, and friends will remain in our hearts forever. She will be profoundly missed by her husband and children Maryann (husband Tony) Croce of Trumbull, Joseph (wife Stephanie) Saja of Shelton, Catherine (husband Andy) Savvaides of Trumbull. Grandchildren, Christina (fiancé Justin), Nicole, Anthony, Kaylee, Andrew, Emma and Jacob. Brothers Frank (wife Miriam) Delucia, John (wife Sue) DeLucia and several nieces and nephews.
Sally had retired from Travelers Insurance. Her passion was for her grandchildren and she was involved in all they did. She loved gardening, entertaining family and friends, reading, and traveling with her husband and family.
The family of Sally would like to thank her nurse Lauren and Dr. Chen of Bridgeport hospital for the compassion and care they gave her and showed her family.
Services will be private. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, go to www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -