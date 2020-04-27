|
Sally Saja
Sally Saja, 79, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Sally was born in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Alexander DeLucia and Florence (Salce) DeLucia. She resided in Stratford with her loving husband John Saja of 59 years. Sally's devotion to her faith, family, and friends will remain in our hearts forever. She will be profoundly missed by her husband and children Maryann (husband Tony) Croce of Trumbull, Joseph (wife Stephanie) Saja of Shelton, Catherine (husband Andy) Savvaides of Trumbull. Grandchildren, Christina (fiancé Justin), Nicole, Anthony, Kaylee, Andrew, Emma and Jacob. Brothers Frank (wife Miriam) Delucia, John (wife Sue) DeLucia and several nieces and nephews.
Sally had retired from Travelers Insurance. Her passion was for her grandchildren and she was involved in all they did. She loved gardening, entertaining family and friends, reading, and traveling with her husband and family.
The family of Sally would like to thank her nurse Lauren and Dr. Chen of Bridgeport hospital for the compassion and care they gave her and showed her family.
Services will be private. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, go to www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020