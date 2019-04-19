Salvatore DeFilippo, Sr.

Salvatore DeFilippo, Sr., age 89, of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Catherine Dean DeFilippo, entered eternal rest with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019 with his devoted family by his side.Born in Shelton on February 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Vincent, Sr. and Anna Antonucci DeFilippo. Sal went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He owned and operated Sunnyside Sales and Service established in 1955. Sal attended Sacred Heart University and worked as a paralegal, insurance adjuster, Shelton Police officer and a vocational teacher and served as department chair. A true mechanic, along with his brothers, they enjoyed restoring old cars and building race cars. They raced at Savin Rock and Riverside Raceway. Sal also enjoyed camping with his family and traveling with his wife and dog. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his beloved children, a son, Salvatore DeFilippo, Jr., two daughters, Annemarie Chisholm and her husband, Roderick and Catherine Urbano and her husband, Thomas, four cherished grandchildren, Salvatore DeFilippo III, Karlene Chisholm, Kelly Anderson and her husband Todd and Jessica Cervini and husband Domenic, seven adoring great-grandchildren, Jesse, Dylan, Jacquelyn, Juliana, Catherine, Megan and Isabella; a brother, Joseph DeFilippo and a sister Martha Bova, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by brothers, Michael, Louis, Paul, and Vincent DeFilippo, Jr. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Salvatore's memory to the Educate Canine Assistant Dogs (ECAD) at , P.O. Box 831, Torrington, CT 06790.