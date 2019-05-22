Salvatore DeMaio

Salvatore DeMaio, a Monroe resident, passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born in Stamford on July 29, 1932, the son of the late Donato and Maria (Carbone) DeMaio.

Sal served his country as a member of the US Army during the Korean War and remained active in the VFW. He had a love for baseball, especially the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He was a renowned coach of various ball teams over the years in the Fairfield County area. Sal loved horseracing and was a well-known amateur handicapper. Sal had a passion for his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He was funny, hardworking and a loyal friend to many, especially Richard Lacerenza, Ralph Sette and Paul Sacchetti.

Sal is survived by his beloved wife, Christine (Ferro) DeMaio, his sons, Frank (Mitzi) DeMaio, Dan DeMaio, daughter, Rosemary (John) Dial and grandchildren, Tina and Faith. He was predeceased by his brother, Louie DeMaio aka Shoes and his daughter-in-law, Carol Ann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Leo's Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. Interment will be private. There are no calling hours. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary