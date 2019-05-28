Salvatore Giordanella

Salvatore Giordanella, age 87, beloved husband of Theresa Falaro Giordanella of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Hartford, CT on March 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank and Concetta Cataindella Giordanella and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Sal was a graduate of Harding High School where he was a superstar athlete in both baseball and basketball. Baseball was his favorite sport and he was an avid and lifelong NY Yankees fan. Before his retirement, he was a manufacturing engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years, and a member of a special quality control group. Sal took great pride in the fact that he designed and built his family home and one of his greatest joys was working around the yard and tending to his plentiful vegetable garden. He was fond of the outdoors, particularly salt-water fishing, and always looked forward to the end of summer when the bluefish would come into Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed many years of pheasant hunting with his German Shorthaired Pointer, Clyde. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the physicians, nurses and staff on the 7th floor at Bridgeport Hospital for their kindness. In addition to his beloved wife Theresa of 65 years, survivors include two loving sons, Frank Giordanella of Trumbull and Thomas Giordanella of Branford, a granddaughter, Armani Giordanella, and a special niece, Gina Martin of Oxford. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Nelson. All funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Contributions in his memory can be made to a . To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary