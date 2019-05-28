Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Giordanella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore Giordanella


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore Giordanella Obituary
Salvatore Giordanella
Salvatore Giordanella, age 87, beloved husband of Theresa Falaro Giordanella of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Hartford, CT on March 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Frank and Concetta Cataindella Giordanella and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Sal was a graduate of Harding High School where he was a superstar athlete in both baseball and basketball. Baseball was his favorite sport and he was an avid and lifelong NY Yankees fan. Before his retirement, he was a manufacturing engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft for many years, and a member of a special quality control group. Sal took great pride in the fact that he designed and built his family home and one of his greatest joys was working around the yard and tending to his plentiful vegetable garden. He was fond of the outdoors, particularly salt-water fishing, and always looked forward to the end of summer when the bluefish would come into Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed many years of pheasant hunting with his German Shorthaired Pointer, Clyde. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the physicians, nurses and staff on the 7th floor at Bridgeport Hospital for their kindness. In addition to his beloved wife Theresa of 65 years, survivors include two loving sons, Frank Giordanella of Trumbull and Thomas Giordanella of Branford, a granddaughter, Armani Giordanella, and a special niece, Gina Martin of Oxford. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Nelson. All funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Contributions in his memory can be made to a . To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now