Salvatore M. Palacino
Salvatore M. Palacino, age 95, of Deland Florida, passed away Monday morning, October 14, 2019 in the Alliance Healthcare Center. He went to meet his Lord Jesus whom he loved and served for many years. He will be interned at Arlington Military Cemetery in Washington DC. He was born and raised in Connecticut, worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for 35 years and retired in Florida. He is survived by his wife, Betty, three children, 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Connecticut Post from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019