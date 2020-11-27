Salvatore J. PaternosterSalvatore J. Paternoster, age 97, of Sun City Center, FL entered into eternal rest on October 31, 2020 in Manatee Memorial Hospital. He was the devoted husband of 75 years to Pauline Fields Paternoster. Sal was born in Bridgeport on September 9, 1923 son of the late Thomas and Lucy Paternoster and after being raised in Bridgeport then moving to Shelton where he resided for many years until moving to Florida 25 years ago.Sal was an entrepreneur owning many business ventures throughout his life until he was 95 years old. He enjoyed watching Nascar, Football and Uconn Women Basketball.He is the beloved father of Sandra Thompson and her husband Wallace and Linda Paternoster, loving grandfather of Wallace Thompson and his wife Christy and Matthew Thompson and his wife Sharon, great-grandfather of Harriet, Paityn, Madeline, Noell, Olivia, Sophia, Shane and he will be dearly missed by his dog Tinker. He was predeceased by two brothers, Michael and Albert and three sisters Carmella Mildred, Mary and Ida.Due to the Covid Pandemic a Public Memorial Service will be held in Spring at a date and time to be announced. His private burial was held in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements.