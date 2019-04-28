Home

Salvatore Picarazzi

Salvatore Picarazzi In Memoriam
SALVATORE PICARAZZI APRIL 28TH 1941 MAY 4TH 2013 Happy 78th Birthday Daddy It's your birthday dad and it's really sad that you're not here to celebrate it like you loved to do. They say that when time passes it gets better, but that's not true, it actually get's worse. You should be here with us celebrating each day of life. But we don't have any control over what happens in life. We miss you more now than ever. We love you and we cherish your memories every day and miss you so much. Happy Birthday, Love Carolina, Patricia, Paul, Michael, Victoria, Paul, Colleen, Cole, & Ava
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2019
