Salvatore Picarazzi

Salvatore Picarazzi In Memoriam
Salvatore Picarazzi April 28, 1941 - May 5, 2013 "Six years in Heaven" "Each night we shed a tear as we speak to you in prayer. To let you know we love you. And just how much we care. Take our million teardrops, wrap them up in love, then ask the wind to carry them to you in heaven above". Six years ago our lives changed, and it hasn't been the same since. It seems like you have been gone forever. I wish you were here with us. But your in our hearts and our thoughts everyday. Until we see you again. Love you & miss you. Love, Carolina, Paul, Patricia, Micheal, Victoria, Paul, Colleen, Cole, & Ava
Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019
