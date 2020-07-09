SAM BROWNSTEIN

Sam Brownstein, age 90, died at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT, on July 3, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia. The second child of Thelma and Chaim Brownstein, Sam was born in the coal mining community of Becco, WV and spent his childhood in Charleston, WV.

Sam left Charleston in the late 1940s to attend the University of Missouri, from which he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in broadcast journalism. In between degrees, Sam served our country as a second lieutenant in the US Armed Forces. After moving to New York City Sam met and married his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Freilicher Brownstein, in 1961. Always an entrepreneur, Sam started his longest running and most successful company, PRO Time Sales, that same year.

In 1970, Sam, Marilyn, and their children moved to Westport, CT where they resided for 29 years. They joined the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism in 1971 and found an extended family whose love and support they cherish. Sam taught Sunday School and held several board positions, including president. In Westport, Sam was involved in local politics and served on the Westport Democratic Town Committee.

While traveling in the Southwest, Sam and Marilyn became enchanted with New Mexico and beginning in 1994, they divided their time between homes in Albuquerque and Westport (later Monroe and Easton). In 2015, they settled full-time in Bridgeport.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Freilicher Brownstein, of Bridgeport, CT, his son, Peter Brownstein, of Milford, CT, his daughter, Jessica Brownstein Prestegaard, son-in-law, Paal Thomas Prestegaard, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Prestegaard and Paal Henry Prestegaard, all of Fairfield, CT. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Brownstein Leibowitz, brother, Oscar Lee Brownstein, sister-in-law, Daphna Ben Chaim, and many close cousins, nephews and nieces.

Sam had arranged to donate his body for research at the Netter School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University, an admirable reflection of his humanistic world view and humanitarianism. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, Walt Frank, treasurer, 31 Wayfaring Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851, or to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.



