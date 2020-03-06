Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Sam Chiacu

Sam Chiacu
Sam Chiacu, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Mary Rutcha Chiacu, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. directly at St. Dimitrie Orthodox Church, 504 Sport Hill Rd., Easton with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport with full Military Honors. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. To sign an online register, read the complete obituary or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2020
