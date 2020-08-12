Samantha (Sam) Vaughan
Samantha (Sam) Vaughan of Danbury, born August 27, 1997 passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She aspired to be a journalist and move to NYC. Survivors include her parents, David and Maria Vaughan and her brother, Christopher. Rest in peace sweet girl, until we meet again. Forever our angel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com