Samantha Vaughan
1997 - 2020
Samantha (Sam) Vaughan
Samantha (Sam) Vaughan of Danbury, born August 27, 1997 passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She aspired to be a journalist and move to NYC. Survivors include her parents, David and Maria Vaughan and her brother, Christopher. Rest in peace sweet girl, until we meet again. Forever our angel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
