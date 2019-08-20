|
|
Samuel Dicks
Samuel Dicks, age 86 of Stratford entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., English Chapel Cathedral, 285 Wilmot Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019