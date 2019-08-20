Connecticut Post Obituaries
Samuel Dicks
Samuel Dicks, age 86 of Stratford entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., English Chapel Cathedral, 285 Wilmot Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019
