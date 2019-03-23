Samuel G. Boyarsky

Samuel G. Boyarsky, age 91 of Fairfield, CT, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Wallingford, CT, to Sarah and Jacob Boyarsky, he was the youngest of three children. Sam graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, CT, and Syracuse University. He also attended Law School at the University of Connecticut for one year. Sam served in the U. S. Army between World War II and the Korean Conflict. He had a lifelong career in Commercial Real Estate. Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Swyer Boyarsky, and his children, David Boyarsky of Natick, MA, Janis Schiff (Philip) of Washington, D.C. and grandson Justin Schiff. Funeral services on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT, 06604 with internment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery on Kings Hwy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the B'nai Brith Hillel Foundation. Shiva will be observed at the family home, 200 Autumn Ridge Road, Fairfield CT, Sunday following internment, Monday March 25th through Wednesday March 27th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. (Minyan at 7 p.m.) Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary