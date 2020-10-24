1/
Samuel Gilbertie
Samuel Gilbertie
Samuel Gilbertie, age 71, of Stratford, beloved husband of Sharon Keene Gilbertie, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Sam was born in Norwalk on May 22, 1949 to the late Moses and Mary (Canary) Gilbertie and grew up in Westport, attending school and graduating from Staples High School. Upon moving to Stratford and retiring, Sam pursued his interests in photography, gardening and becoming quite the cook. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of twenty-six years include his sister, Martha Mashia and her husband Richard of Norwalk; nephew, Kevin Mashia, niece, Stephanie Mashia, and great-niece, Sydney. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home- Stratford. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
