Samuel Magri, Sr., age 74, beloved husband of Patricia Lagoda Magri, of Shelton, passed away on February 24, 2019.

In addition to Patricia, his devoted wife of 52 years, Sam will be lovingly remembered by his Sons, Samuel Magri Jr and his wife Dana of Fairfield, Kenny Magri of Shelton, Danny Magri of Bridgeport; His grandson, Justin Magri of Fairfield; His brother James Magri and wife Helen of Shelton; his two sister Janette Naples of Shelton, Connie Somoskovec of Danbury ; Several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Rosario Magri of West Haven.

Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Jennie Spata Magri. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Sam worked for Sikorsky Aircraft as an Expediter for 46 years until his retirement. A genuine family man, he loved spending time with family and friends. He was a huge New York Yankee and New York Giant Fan.

Private services including his Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Margaret's Shrine and interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery were held on Friday.