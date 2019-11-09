Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Sandra Cimmino


1938 - 2019
Sandra Grace Cimmino
Sandra Grace Case Cimmino, age 81, passed away on November 1, 2019, at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. Sandra was born on April 22, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT. She was the daughter of Eleanor Sayles Case and Raymond Wesley Case. She graduated from Bassick High School in 1956. She was a proud graduate of her class, and loved to organize their reunions to bring together her classmates. On February 22, 1962, Sandra married Albert Cimmino. Albert died on April 11, 2003. Sandra liked to tell people how she had 2 children, 15 years apart, with the same man. Sandra was a wonderful mother. She raised both of her children as a stay at home Mom. Her favorite TV shows were As the World Turns, The Bold and The Beautiful, and Judge Judy. Sandra always loved Tony Bennett and his music. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa Ann Cimmino, her loving son, Thomas Albert Cimmino, and her grand dog, Bentley Cimmino. At Sandra's request, all funeral services and burial were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019
