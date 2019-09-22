|
Sandra D. Cyr
Sandra D. Cyr, longtime resident of Trumbull, CT, passed away on September 20, 2019. She was 73.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Walter Goard, Thelma Green, and step-father Billy Green. Sandy graduated Norfolk High School in Norfolk, VA and retired from Remington Arms in Bridgeport, CT. She enjoyed line dancing, bowling, and volunteering her time to assist the elderly.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 53 years, James A. Cyr, her children Jason (Kim), Jonathan (Tracy) and Jaime (Mark), and grandchildren Chris, Abigail, Amanda, Tyler and Kendall. She also leaves behind brothers Garnett and Tony and sisters Vickie and Michele.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Trumbull Housing Authority's Stern Village or Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Stratford CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 23, 2019