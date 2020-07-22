Sandra Kay (Thomas)
Flanagan
Mar 22, 1941 - Jul 20, 2020
Sandra Kay (Thomas) Flanagan, age 79 of Stratford, passed away, Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Saint Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport. Mrs. Flanagan was born March 22, 1941 in Cairo, New York and had been a longtime area resident. Sandra, known as Sandy to her friends and family, lived as a resident of Stratford for nearly her entire life and was an alumnus of Stratford High School. Sandy had many jobs after high school; some of the companies she worked for were Norden Systems, the A&P supermarket chain and the "Bargain News". At times Sandy worked multiple jobs to provide a good home life for her three sons. Throughout her wonderful life she enjoyed arts and crafts, often making homemade cards and ornaments for family and friends at Christmas. She enjoyed living on the shoreline and spending time at the beach or sitting down at Bond's Dock while eating fried clams and watching boats sail by. Sandy also had a passion for both reading and writing poetry but her true passion was spending time with her children. Survivors include her three children, Thomas, Mark and Brian Henthorn; one grandson, Dan Henthorn; one great-granddaughter, Amya Henthorn; two sisters, Joyce DeBernardo and Pat Vrabel and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a grandson, Thomas Henthorn Jr. and her beloved husband Thomas Flanagan. Friends are invited to attend her funeral Service on Friday, (tomorrow) July 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family on Friday, July 24, 2020 before service time from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral Home. Due to current state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at all times. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
.