Sandra L. Jammal
Sandra L. Jammal, 58, of Hamden, died on Sunday (October 27, 2019) at Bristol Hospital following a long illness. Born in Bridgeport to Freda (Rosa) Witalis and her late husband Arthur on June 14, 1961, Sandra worked for TJX Companies as a retail manager in many of their stores throughout the state. She served as Dresser to The Star for the fist national tour of Evita. Sandra loved to garden and to travel, but above all else she loved her family. She enjoyed a simple and fulfilling life. In addition to her mother, Freda, Sandra is survived by her two daughters: Heather Welker (David) of Bristol and Alyssa Freddino of Torrington; her fiancé: Art Lovelace of Hamden; three brothers: Stephen Witalis of Glastonbury; David Witalis of Shelton; and Robert Witalis of Washington; her granddaughter: Jillian Welker of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her previous husband: Chuck Jammal. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 www.pancan.org/donate. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit Sandra's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019