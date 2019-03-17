Connecticut Post Obituaries
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish)
501 Naugatuck Ave.
Milford, CT
Sandra M. Thomas


Sandra Marie Thomas, 68, of Milford, beloved wife of Robert Thomas, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019. Born on August 14, 1950 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bertha (Buczek) Palo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish), 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave. St., Milford. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.closertofree.org. To leave online condolences and view a full obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
